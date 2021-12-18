Cardi B's line of dolls won't be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays.

The 'WAP' hitmaker previously announced plans to release a series of Cardi-inspired dolls - but the products now won't be released because of delays and concerns about the product's quality, according to TMZ.

Cardi, 29, and Real Women Are - a fashion doll brand - joined forces earlier this year to created a limited edition doll of the rap star.

They started taking pre-orders in March, but the plan was hit by manufacturing and shipping delays, while Cardi was also said to be unhappy with the quality of the design.

The rapper has therefore decided to scrap the idea and has instructed the manufacturer to issue refunds to her fans.

Cardi actually announced the launch on social media earlier this year, when she invited fans to order their dolls online.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much. Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go! Don’t miss out! GET IT HERE - www.realwomenare.com #CardiB #RealWomenAre #DollsforAll #WomensHistoryMonth #InternationalWomensDay (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single 'Rumors' earlier this year, and the singer subsequently hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo, 33, relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi, who worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."