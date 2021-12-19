Chris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency.

The 67-year-old actor was accused by two women of sexual assault in a Hollywood Reporter expose that was published on Thursday (16.12.21), with a third female later coming forward with similar claims, and now A3 Artists Agency have confirmed they are no longer working with the 'Sex and the City' star.

A spokesperson for the agency told Deadline that Noth is "no longer a client" but declined to explain the reasons why.

Shortly after their announcement, the Daily Beast published an account from a female tech executive who alleged Noth had sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant where she worked as a hostess and lounge singer.

The woman, who was just 18 at the time of the alleged incident, claimed the actor groper her and repeatedly pulled her onto his lap which "confused her at the time because, on some level, it was exciting," because of his fame as 'SATC's Mr. Big.

She alleged that after she finished her shift at around 1am, the 'Equalizer' star followed her and initiated a sexual act but she pushed him away.

She said: "He wasn't hearing 'no'. but he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else."

The woman claimed she was then able to leave and Noth told her he'd send a car for her when he got home and later texted her for her address, but she didn't reply.

The actor's spokesperson denied the allegations and branded the tale a "piece of bad fiction".

His representative said in a statement: "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.

"Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line."

The actor has also denied allegations from a woman identified only as Zoe, who alleged he had "raped her from behind" in 2004 when she was just 22, and another known as Lily, who claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her in 2015.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are "looking into the nature of" the claims published by the outlet and told People magazine they are trying to figure out "when, where or even if a report was filed" following the alleged incident in California.

And officer Drake Madison told People magazine: "At this time, there's no record of a report being filed. Without a report, there is no investigation."

Noth has vowed to "co-operate fully" with any police involvement.

His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said: "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."