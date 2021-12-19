Apple is going to make more of its own chips for its devices.

The tech giant is reportedly working to design more chip components in-house, with the company said to be establishing a new office with the aim of replacing components that Apple currently sources from Broadcom and Skyworks, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The office is in its early stages, but it will eventually focus on “wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits and a wireless system-on-a-chip,” in addition to “semiconductors for connecting to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi”.

Currently, many of the components of Apple’s iPhones are supplied by Skyworks and Broadcom, but Apple would instead like to create their own chips in order to make for a more bespoke hardware overall.

One of the most prominent examples of third-party chips is the iPhone’s modem, which is currently manufactured by Qualcomm.

Apple is known to be looking into developing its own 5G chips instead of paying for Qualcomm’s chips and is looking to switch over as early as 2023.

The decision for Apple to make more of its own chips comes as the company was forced to halt iPhone production earlier this month due to supply issues.

A supply chain manager said: "Due to limited components and chips, it made no sense to work overtime on holidays and give extra pay for front-line workers […] That has never happened before. The Chinese golden holiday in the past was always the most hustling time when all of the assemblers were gearing up for production."