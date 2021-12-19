Meta has added sign language interpreters for Portal video calls.

The tech company is implementing video relay services (VRS) to its Portal video calling devices, which will allow users to bring either English or Spanish sign language interpreters into video conversations for those who are hard of hearing.

The new feature is part of a collaboration with ZP Better Together, a tech firm that makes communication solutions for Deaf and hard-of-hearing users.

Meta spokesperson Lisa Auslen explained that users will need to apply for a ZP account to confirm they’re eligible for the service in the US, which is federally funded under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Both the service and the Portal devices are free for those who qualify; they must be VRS users in the US who communicate using American Sign Language (ASL).

Once the user has their ZP account and their Portal, the ASL interpreter service can be accessed through ZP’s apps available in the Portal App Store.

The interpreters will appear on-screen during Portal calls and are available 24/7, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Meta recently launched its first portable Portal devices, named Portal Go.

Like the rest of the line-up, the Portal Go features a wide-angle camera that automatically follows whoever is in focus, zooming and panning as they move in and out of the centre of the frame.