Saweetie will be hands-on as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California (USC).

The 28-year-old rap star - who has a BA in communications from USC - is returning to the academic institution next semester as a guest lecturer, and she's intending to be very hands-on in the classroom.

The 'Best Friend' hitmaker is teaching a course within the business school, and Albert Napoli, a professor of entrepreneurial studies at USC Marshall School of Business, has told TMZ that Saweetie will be very involved in organising the lessons.

The rapper - who spoke in one of her former professor's classes in October - will help to design some of the classes for the students, as they work towards getting degrees in entrepreneurial studies.

Saweetie is said to be passionate about teaching and is keen to share her experience of working with different brands with the students.

Meanwhile, the rap star - whose real name is Diamone Harper - recently revealed that she's determined to "inspire and to empower" her fans.

She explained: "I just felt like as women, as humans, we all need guidance, but through my struggles, mistakes and lessons, I'm kind of sharing what I wish was shared to me.

"I didn't have a big sister. I didn't have a big brother, so I grew up just learning things on my own. So if I can share my wisdom and my stories to help women out, I'd love to do that."

Saweetie thinks that by having broader ambitions than most musicians, her work has become more "meaningful".

She reflected: "I just think that music became more fun and more meaningful once I realised my purpose was to inspire and to empower."