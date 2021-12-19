Iggy Azalea "can't wait" to see her son grow up.

The 31-year-old rap star has Onyx, 19 months, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, and Iggy is excited to see "more and more of who he is" in the years to come.

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "I love watching my son grow older and show me more and more of who he is.

"Can’t wait to see what his passions will be and what kind of personal style he’s gonna have etc.

"I just love me some him… my lil angel baby. (sic)"

In response, one of Iggy's followers wrote: "tell us about what he’s been into lately, what does he like the most and what does he already dislike lol (sic)"

Iggy replied: "Lately he’s really into cars & stacking blocks REALLY high.

"He’s obsessed with dogs & horses…

"People walk both in our neighborhood and he always wants to follow them.

"He cries every day because I won’t let him play in his sand pit anymore (it’s just too cold outside rn) (sic)"

Earlier this month, Iggy sent her love to "all the single parents this holiday season".

The rapper took to Twitter to express her support for other single parents ahead of Christmas.

Iggy - who has previously dated the likes of Nick Young and ASAP Rocky - wrote at the time: "Sending love to all the single parents this holiday season.

"I know it’s stressful trying to make s*** perfect & sometimes this time of year comes with sadness about not having that traditional family unit - but you got this & what you bring to the table is enough!!! [heart emoji] (sic)"