Michael Sheen enjoyed his time in lockdown.

The 52-year-old actor and his partner Anna Lundberg relished spending time in lockdown in south Wales with their baby daughter.

Michael - who has Lyra, two, with Anna, and Lily, 22, with Kate Beckinsale - told The Independent: "There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her."

Michael has been outspoken on various political and social issues over recent years, but the actor has insisted he doesn't have any fears of being cancelled.

He described talking about cancel culture as a "waste of time".

Michael added: "The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes it so easy for people on the right, doesn’t it? It’s like microwave dinners as politics."

Meanwhile, Michael recently described himself as a "not-for-profit" actor.

The 'Prodigal Son' star explained how the 2019 Homeless World Cup was a turning point for him, as he had to fund it out of his own pocket and after it was successfully staged, he realised he could use his wealth and profile to help with similar ventures.

He said: "I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.

"I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took. It was scary and incredibly stressful.

"I’ll be paying for it for a long time. But when I came out the other side I realised I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it’s not going to ruin me.

"There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.

"I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor."