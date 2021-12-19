Keanu Reeves wants to "get as much done" before his window of opportunity closes.

The 57-year-old actor has been determined to work hard over the last decade or so, as he knows that some career opportunities won't last forever.

He said: "I’ve wanted to get as much done as I can before that turning tape runs out … How old am I now? 57? Around the time I hit 40, there was this idea of creating more from my artistic loins."

Keanu explained that time seems to slip away from him a little bit faster every year.

The Hollywood star told the Observer newspaper: "When you’re young, you have a big old reel of that tape left, right? And so it appears to revolve slowly. Then, time passes, and there’s less and less tape left on the reel. It spins faster. It spins faster."

Meanwhile, Keanu recently revealed that he once dressed up in Dolly Parton's actual Playboy outfit.

The actor - whose mother designed the outfit that Dolly wore for a photoshoot in 1978 - explained that he once wore the iconic bunny costume for Halloween.

He said: "My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton and she once did the cover of Playboy. Somehow I guess she didn’t take that one home, so we had it, and it was Halloween."

The actor revealed that he even wore "the ears and the bustier" as part of his eye-catching outfit.

Keanu recalled: "I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy bunny."