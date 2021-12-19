Oritse Williams is engaged to Kazz Kumar.

The 35-year-old pop star has revealed that he popped the question during JLS's Beat Again reunion tour in October, and Kazz accepted his proposal.

He shared: "We're on cloud nine - or should I say nine trillion?"

Oritse's bandmates - Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold - are also thrilled for the loved-up couple.

He told HELLO! magazine: "The boys are over the moon for both of us."

Kazz already feels as though she's been welcomed into the JLS "family" by the band and their partners.

Oritse added: "The JLS kids absolutely love her. I had to peel them off her to give her a kiss before I went on stage during the tour. They were like: 'No, she’s our Kazz!'"

The singer explained that he popped the question between tour dates in Cardiff.

Oritse tricked his fiancee into thinking that they were set for a Valentine's-themed photoshoot with motorbike manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

He recalled: "I went all in. I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and moodboards. Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards."

Oritse also went the extra mile to present his future wife with a "one-in-a-universe" engagement ring.

The 'Everybody in Love' hitmaker shared: "I wanted to find a colour similar to Kazz's favourite crystal, rose quartz, so I had a pink sapphire flown over from Sri Lanka, which is where her heritage is from."

The couple are now planning their big day and Oritse promised that his bandmates will be bringing "some entertainment to the table".

He said: "They're a big part of my family - and now Kazz's family. They've got to bring some entertainment to the table."