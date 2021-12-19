Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53.

The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus.

In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs (sic)"

Carlos joined the chart-topping group - which also featured Urs Buhler, David Miller, and Sebastien Izambard - in 2003, and together, they sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

The group recently announced they were postponing the remaining dates of their UK tour "due to illness".

They said on Twitter on December 10: "Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022. Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas. (sic)"

The group later confirmed that Carlos was in hospital in England and that they were "praying for a speedy recovery".

They recently said: "Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."