Charli XCX felt "devastated and heartbroken" after being dropped from 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 29-year-old star had been due to perform on the long-running comedy show on Saturday (18.12.21.), but her appearance was cancelled hours before the programme went live amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Charli wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of ‘SNL’ my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken."

The pop star was looking forward to bringing "the most amazing musical performance to life".

She added: "It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Lots of love, Charli (sic)"

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker also clarified the situation on Twitter.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "heya just to clear up any confusion i didn’t decide to cancel or pull out of the show tonight! We were informed at around 3pm ish that my segment of the show wouldn’t be able to go ahead for everyone’s safety and so there was nothing we could do [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

NBC announced on Saturday afternoon that the show - which was hosted by actor Paul Rudd - would be recorded without a live audience.

The broadcaster explained: "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew.

"The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."