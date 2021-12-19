Michael Buble almost ditched his music career to become a journalist.

The 46-year-old singer nearly walked away from his music career in his mid-20s because he wasn't achieving the success he craved at the time.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker said: "I did anything I could do, hoping that there would be that person or that step.

"By the time I got to 25 or 26, it just wasn’t happening and I knew I was already passing the age of maybe getting signed because I wasn’t 21.

"I was in Toronto working and I had run out of money to come home. I got this corporate gig and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do this gig’.

"It paid about $4,000, which got me a flight home. I actually wanted to go back to Vancouver as I was going to go to school to take up journalism."

Michael thinks he'd be suited to life as a music journalist.

The singer - who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide - told the 'And The Writer Is...' podcast: "I had a lot of friends who were music journos and I thought, ‘This could be good, I can be creative and talk to people in this business that I like’."

Michael previously explained that one of the major turning points in his career came when he was invited to appear on Michael Parkinson's TV chat show.

However, he didn't immediately understand the significance of the opportunity.

Asked about his breakthrough moment, Michael explained: "Coming to London for my first showcase gig. One of the record company folks came to me with tears in her eyes and told me I had Parkinson's. I thought this meant I was going to die - until she explained I'd been booked on Michael Parkinson's show."