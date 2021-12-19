Cardi B takes food advice from Drew Barrymore

© BANG Media International

Tags

Drew Barrymore is helping Cardi B to realise her "meat-free dreams".

The 29-year-old rap star is keen to find a good meat-free replacement, and Drew has offered her some advice over social media.

The 'WAP' hitmaker initially asked her Twitter followers: "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really? (sic)"

And in response, Drew said: "YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. (sic)"

Drew, 46, confessed in a video clip to being "one of [Cardi's] biggest fans ever".

The Hollywood star subsequently described herself as a "flex-etarian", meaning she eats "predominantly vegetarian".

Cardi was thrilled that Drew reached out to her to offer some advice.

The rap star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore [screaming emoji] I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat.I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi's line of dolls won't be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays.

The rapper previously announced plans to release a series of Cardi-inspired dolls - but the products now won't be released because of delays and concerns about the product's quality.

Cardi and Real Women Are - a fashion doll brand - joined forces earlier this year to create a limited edition doll of the rap star.

They started taking pre-orders in March, but the plan was hit by manufacturing and shipping delays, while Cardi was also said to be unhappy with the quality of the design.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend