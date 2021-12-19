Drew Barrymore is helping Cardi B to realise her "meat-free dreams".

The 29-year-old rap star is keen to find a good meat-free replacement, and Drew has offered her some advice over social media.

The 'WAP' hitmaker initially asked her Twitter followers: "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really? (sic)"

And in response, Drew said: "YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. (sic)"

Drew, 46, confessed in a video clip to being "one of [Cardi's] biggest fans ever".

The Hollywood star subsequently described herself as a "flex-etarian", meaning she eats "predominantly vegetarian".

Cardi was thrilled that Drew reached out to her to offer some advice.

The rap star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore [screaming emoji] I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat.I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi's line of dolls won't be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays.

The rapper previously announced plans to release a series of Cardi-inspired dolls - but the products now won't be released because of delays and concerns about the product's quality.

Cardi and Real Women Are - a fashion doll brand - joined forces earlier this year to create a limited edition doll of the rap star.

They started taking pre-orders in March, but the plan was hit by manufacturing and shipping delays, while Cardi was also said to be unhappy with the quality of the design.