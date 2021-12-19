Jana Kramer insists Jay Cutler was never her boyfriend.

The 38-year-old country star briefly dated the retired NFL quarterback in September, but she's revealed that they were never "exclusive".

On the latest episode of her 'Whine Down' podcast, Jana shared: "Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive and he’s my boyfriend. [He] was never my boyfriend."

Jay, 38, was married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari between 2013 and 2020.

And Jana has now revealed why she decided to remain tight-lipped about their situation at the time.

She explained: "Obviously, the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out.

"But I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was."

Jana also previously declined to talk about their dates because she was "scared" to discuss her love life in public.

The singer admitted she feared being "fooled again" following her split from Mike Caussin.

Meanwhile, Jay and his ex-wife - who have Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six, together - announced their split via social media in April last year.

However, at the time, Kristin explained that she felt "deeply grateful" for the years they spent together.

The TV star wrote on Instagram: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."