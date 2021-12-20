Jennifer Lopez is not upset about Ben Affleck's comments regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 52-year-old popstar - who reunited with her former fiance earlier this year - insisted she "couldn't have more respect" for her partner, despite recent claims she was unhappy with him for saying he would "still be drinking" if he was still married to the 'Alias' star.

She told People magazine: "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

The 'Tender Bar' actor caused a stir when he claimed that he felt "trapped" in his former marriage to his 'Alias' co-star - with whom he has children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine - and suggested their doomed union was one of the reasons why he turned to alcohol.

He said in an interview with Howard Stern: "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was trapped. You know, I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy. What do I do? And what I did was like, drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.

The 49-year-old star later claimed he was shocked at how his comments had been perceived and insisted he had nothing "bad" to say about his ex-wife.

He said: “I had gone on about how much we respected each other and how we cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first. And went through our stuff.

"And they said that I had blamed by ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy. That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am. What I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom."