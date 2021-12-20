Kimberly Perry secretly got married six months ago.

The Band Perry singer revealed over the weekend that she and partner Johnny Costello had tied the knot in a "wild and wonderful" midnight ceremony in Las Vegas in June.

She wrote on Instagram: "Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas. Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'

"On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever.(sic)"

The 'Mother Like Mine' singer's husband used his own Instagram account to also announce the news.

He wrote: "YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!(sic)"

Kimberly seemingly referenced their vows as she commented on his post: "“I promise to trust steadily, to hope unswervingly, and to love extravagantly.” - urs(sic)"

Her spouse replied: "Forever in Love, Forever in Life, with you by my side!! [white heart emoji]

Kimberly then added: "til death do us part…and not even then. kisses.(sic)"

The 38-year-old singer was previously married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, but filed for divorce in May 2018.

The following year, she admitted she's like to find love again and insisted her failed marriage hadn't made her "give up" on relationships.

She said: "Somebody asked me earlier, 'Have you totally given up? Are you totally cynical about love?' No!

"I have seen great examples around me. My parents, friends who have these beautiful relationships.

"I think all things happen for a reason. I know that after a challenging moment like this, I walked away just so much more wise...You just have to keep an open mind, open heart, talk about life like water - go with the flow."