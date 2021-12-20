Keanu Reeves thinks it would be "fun" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 57-year-old actor is not sure where he would fit in within the smash hit film series, but he would love to be a part of such a "wonderful" franchise."

When asked who he would like to play in the MCU, he said: "Oh my gosh, I don't know! I actually don't have an answer. There's so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films. It would be wonderful to be a part of."

Keanu has reprised his role as Neo in 'The Matrix Resurrections' and relished the chance to film some "cool" stunts with his co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss.

Speaking at the premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections', he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There's a moment where they're trying to survive, and so we kind of took a leap, a lovers leap let's say, off of the building. One of the coolest things about these films is that you get to do cool stuff."

Carrie-Anne - who returns as Trinity in the series - noted the stunt was a "big deal", but she admitted she was "terrified" during filming.

She said: "I think jumping off the building was kind of a big deal.

"I think the first few times we were just kind of like, 'OK, we're doing it.' And then, you know, you have to act, right? Keanu, if you notice in that scene, he's such a physical actor. I'm kind of holding on for dear life. I mean, I'm there, but you gotta act, and you gotta be not looking like [you're] terrified, right? You have to be in the scene. So it wasn't just like a one-shot, for sure."