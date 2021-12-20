Tom Holland and Zendaya were urged not to date one another by 'Spider-Man' producer Amy Pascal.

The former Sony executive admitted she took both stars aside after they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ in the comic book movie series and advised them not to get involved in a romantic relationship, but the pair didn't listen.

Amy told the New York Times newspaper: "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there—just don't. Try not to."

But Amy admitted she had a history of similar advice being ignored, as she also told former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and his co-star Emma Stone not to get involved with one another.

She added: "I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?

"They all ignored me."

Andrew and Emma dated for four years before ending their relationship amicably in 2015.

Before those 'Spider-Man' couples shared the screen and their lives together, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst also enjoyed a brief romance, and Sam Raimi - who directed their three movies together - admitted he worried their break-up would impact on their performances.

He said in 2007: "They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie...although I didn't know it at the time.

"They eventually broke up before the second movie. I was concerned they wouldn't get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying.

"They really like each other, I think, very much. And that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other."

Tom and Zendaya only went public with their relationship a few months ago but have been romantically linked for some time.

And last month, the actor explained why they have kept quiet about their romance.

He said: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.

“I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."