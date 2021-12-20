Simon Cowell has been left "devastated" by the death of Carlos Marin.

The 53-year-old Il Divo singer passed away on Sunday (19.12.21), days after being hospitalised with COVID-19, and the 'X Factor' boss - who put together the classical crossover group for his Syco label in 2003 - has paid tribute to the star.

He said: "I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Bruno Tonioli also paid tribute to Carlos, remembering his "true pasisonate spirit" and "wicked sense of humour".

He tweeted: "Devastated [Carlos] passed away. We had the best time putting together the first Il Divo performance 17 years ago great voice great man a true passionate Spirit with wicked sense of humor we will miss you so sad."

Presenter Lorraine Kelly remembered the singer as a "class act".

She posted: "This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and @ildivoofficial many times over the years. He was such a class act. Thoughts with everyone who loved him x(sic)"

And broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: "How incredibly sad. Carlos was a very talented singer & a charming guy. RIP.(sic)"

Il Divo - which also features Urs Buhler, David Miller, and Sebastien Izambard - had shared the news of Carlos' passing on their social media accounts.

They wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs (sic)"