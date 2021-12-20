The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the "first to donate" to their neighbourhood's Christmas parade.

The first Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade took place in California last Monday (13.12.21), with the floats sticking to a theme of 'Holiday Magic' and decorated with garlands wreaths and tinsel as they joined a Santa Claus figure, who rode in an antique fire engine and handed out sweets to those who gathered to watch.

An announcement in the Montecito Journal praised Prince Harry and his wife, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, for contributing to the parade.

It stated: "As the merriment still lingers in the air, here’s to a new Montecito holiday tradition!

"Thanks to the many parade sponsors including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were first to donate, Montecito Journal, Nina Terzian, Riskin Partners, Penelope & Adam Bianchi, Sean Fahey, Robert Pavloff, Pane E Vino, Village Properties, Noozhawk, Montecito Fire Protection District, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office."

The couple moved to their new home in Montecito in July 2020 after stepping back from royal life.

And the former 'Suits' actress - who has son Archie, two, and daughter Lili, six months, with her husband - recently spoke of how much they "love" their new life in California.

Asked how Harry has adjusted, she said: "He loves it. ... We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we're just happy."

At the time, the couple were preparing for Thanksgiving and the 40-year-old duchess revealed she'd be taking charge in the kitchen for the holiday.

She said: "I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it'll be nice."