Harry Styles has been offered £1 million to play a New Year's Eve (31.12.21) concert.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker was asked to headline an event for an unnamed financier at the luxury Fontainebleau hotel on Miami Beach, but is unlikely to accept the offer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Harry couldn’t believe his luck being offered £1million to sing a few songs. He’d get to stay in opulent luxury on Miami Beach. What’s not to like?”

However, another insider told the outlet that the former One Direction singer - who will headline Beach Bash in Miami on 30 December - has no plans to perform the gig.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by Song Music CEO Rob Stringer that the 27-year-old star will release his third solo album in the early part of 2022.

Harry has reportedly been working on the new album since early 2020, with a source previously saying: "Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.

“Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon.

“Harry is really excited about the album.”

The star recently completed his 42-date 'Love on Tour' shows in the US and hinted to fans that he would be back "very soon".

He tweeted: "Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy.

"To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable.

"This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H."