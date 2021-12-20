Melanie C doesn't want her daughter to get tattooed.

The Spice Girls singer doesn't like the idea of 12-year-old Scarlet - who she has with former partner Thomas Starr - marking her "perfect" skin with body art when she's older but acknowledged the fact that, with 11 inkings of her own, she isn't in a position to tell her no.

She said: "Now I understand my parents when I first talked about me getting tattoos because my dad was so against the idea.

"Now I have a daughter... You have a child, they're so unblemished and perfect, don't you dare put anything on your skin. But I'm not a very good advert for not having tattoos."

The 'Northern Star' hitmaker went on to admit she "regrets" some of her own tattoos.

She said: “I have a love hate relationship with them.

"They tell stories though, it's different times in my life."

Melanie has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles recently while competing in 'Dancing With the Stars' and she was amazed to stumble across the same tattoo parlour she and her Spice Girls bandmates - Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham - used during the group's hey day.

Speaking to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' guest host Howie Mandel, she said: "I can't believe this particular tattoo store on Sunset [Boulevard] is exactly the same as in the 1990s when I went with the Spice Girls.

"I got my first three tattoos there - the band, the girl power [logo] on my shoulder, woman in strength - that's what it says. My mum has that one too. And I have a cross on my left arm. They were all done at that tattoo parlour in the 1990s. All of the Spice Girls got tattoos there."