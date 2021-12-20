Minecraft has become the first game to top one trillion views on YouTube.

The Microsoft sandbox game - which sees users build their own worlds and create their own experiences - has already over 238M copies since its launch in 2009, which makes it the best-selling video game of all time and now YouTube have launched a website to highlight the creators and videos who have allowed the game to reach the milestone.

On the page, YouTube wrote in a statement: "This year, Minecraft YouTube passed a nearly unimaginable milestone: Videos related to the game have been viewed more than one trillion times.

If each of those one trillion views were just one second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years. If each view were a Minecraft block 12 inches square, you could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back -- with about seven million miles to spare. That’s how big one trillion views is. So how do you get there? We looked at the data – all 12 years’ worth of daily uploads and views from tens of thousands of creators and millions of viewers – and now that we’ve mined our way through, we can show you."

The video-sharing giant also shared an animated video honouring the gaming culture, set to the a track titled 'We Built This City (And Watched it Grow)' a, parody of the classic Starship song.

The statement continued: ""Believe it or not that energy and output seems to be gaining momentum. As our data shows, it took around eight years for this community to generate 500 billion views, but only another two or so to double that and hit one trillion. What future heights they hit we can only guess at, but as with this milestone, it will be fun to watch it happen."