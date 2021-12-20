OlliOlli World is to be released in February 2022.

The latest addition to the Roll 7 skateboarding - which will be the first of its kind to be fully 3D - launches on 08.02.2022 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

In a statement, developers Roll 7 said: "Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customise your character's looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels"

The gaming company have been teasing their latest instalment since April 2021, when the game was officially announced, but in terms of a date had until now only committed themselves to a "winter release."

News of the release dates comes after the initial gaming company Roll7 were bought by Take-Two publishing label Private Division, who will help the developers "continue to grow".

In a statement, Roll7's co-CEO Simon Bennett said: "Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we're elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label. "Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global video games developer."