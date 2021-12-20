MC Harvey is to marry for a third time after proposing to his girlfriend Mia.

The 42-year-old rapper shared a gushing Instagram post on Monday (20.12.21) after popping the question to his partner during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Harvey captioned the post: "You deserve the world. I love you to the moon & back. You're a great mother to our children and all I could ever ask for my Queen.

"The day I met you life changed for the better. I love you baby girl happy birthday #myqueen #birthdayvibes

The So Solid Crew star was previously married to 'Britain's Got Talent' judge Alesha Dixon from 2005 to 2006, but the pair split after it emerged that he had cheated on her with singer Javine Hylton.

Harvey was later married to his girlfriend of five years Ghamzeh Mahdizadeh but the pair split just months later after it was claimed that he had been seeing the American actress Elarica Johnson.

The '21 Seconds' hitmaker shares daughter Angel, 13, with Javine and has Persia, four, from his marriage to Ghamzeh and has now appeared to confirm that he shares son Koa with Mia.

Harvey revealed earlier this year how Alesha "forgave him" for his infidelity when after she attended his stepfather's funeral to pay her respects.

He said: "Four years ago my stepfather died, and she came to my mother's to pay her respects with her partner. Isn't that unbelievable."

The rapper also recalled how Alesha called him after the funeral and explained that she only wanted to see him happy.

Harvey said: "Alesha then rang me, six months before I met my wife, and she said, 'I just want you to be happy Harv.'

"I apologised to her about what happened in the past, we had a mature conversation."