Jake Paul believes he is now one of the most valuable fighters in boxing.

The YouTube star landed a stunning one-punch knockout on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley as he kept up his unbeaten record in the ring and he believes that his impressive record in 2021 shows the value he brings to the sport.

Paul said: "This has to be the greatest moment of my life.

"Look at what I just did. Look at the year I just had. Unprecedented. One of the most valuable boxers in this sport. Four fights. Four massive pay-per-views in 13 months. I’ve knocked out every single person that I’ve fought. Every single person that I’ve fought."

Paul had to battle through adversity in the fight as he suffered a cut after being clipped by Woodley's elbow but was always confident that he would come out on top.

He told Showtime: "It was a tough fight. The blood was getting in my eye from when he elbowed me. I got the job done and I knew it would happen like that. I was setting up the shot the whole fight and he didn’t see it coming."

Paul also praised his beaten opponent for taking the fight at short notice when Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.

The social media star said: "Tyron is a legend. Don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC Champion. I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice because Tommy Fury backed out of the fight. That was a tough fight right there."