Chad Michael Murray has an idea for a 'One Tree Hill' reboot.

The 40-year-old actor - who shot to fame playing Lucas Scott on the show - can't imagine that a remake of the programme isn't on the cards following the return of shows including 'Gossip Girl' and 'Saved by the Bell' and he's been coming up with potential storylines for a revamp.

Asked about the possibility of the show being revived, he told E! News: "I can't imagine that it won't, at some point. We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year.

"I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it."

Chad explained he'd like to see a "new generation" dealing with the big issues of today.

He added: "I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue. "There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today."

The 'Fortress' star thinks it's just a matter of finding the "right team" and getting some people "out of whatever it is that they're doing" to get his idea kickstarted.

He added: "Everyone's got hands in so many other things, and then get everyone together and go."

Chad is still involved in a group text with many of his old castmates.

He said: "The group text is about to blow up because it's almost Christmas. Literally Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts: 'I don't know that many people. OK, it's all of them.'"

But he joked if a reunion is on the cards, it would need to be sooner rather than later.

He quipped: "I mean, as you could see, I'm getting a little grey in the tooth or whatever they say. Long in the tooth? Grey in the beard?"