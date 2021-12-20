Tom Parker hopes to be cancer free in 2022.

The 33-year-old pop star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020 but admits that his condition is now improving as he set out some optimistic goals for next year.

Asked for his 2022 hopes, Tom said: "Hopefully cancer-free, with more babies and more shows with The Wanted."

Parker will be touring with The Wanted next year and says he will be "grateful" for the normality as he battles cancer – while he also thanked bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes for looking out for him.

He told the latest issue of OK! magazine: "I cannot wait, it will be a distraction from me getting treated for cancer. Just having a bit of normality again. The boys have been great. We're obviously in an unusual situation. They've always got their eyes on me, as my walking can get a bit wobbly."

Tom shares two children with his wife Kelsey – Aurelia, two and 14-mponth-old Bodhi – and is looking forward to having normality restored this Christmas after he was undergoing treatment last year.

He explained: "There's definitely a bit more normality, which will be nice this year as we can enjoy Christmas. Even just getting up with the kids in the morning, I can do their breakfast, whereas before I couldn't. It's nice to be back involved and feel part of the family unit again."

Tom also discussed how his tumour is now stable which has surprised his doctors.

He said: "Honestly, there could only have been one better present before Christmas and that would have been for it to have gone. But to be at that position for it to be stable as a disease that moves very fast, I think the doctors were stunned by it."