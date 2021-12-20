Tencent has acquired ‘Back 4 Blood’ developer Turtle Rock Studios through the purchase of parent company, Slamfire.

In a joint press release, the two studios insisted that the “acquisition will have no effect on Back 4 Blood” and Turtle Rock will continue its “independent operations” out of its California office led by co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton.

Steve Goldstein, president and general manager of Turtle Rock Studios said: “We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios. Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit.”

Eddie Chan, chief strategy officer of Tencent Games Global said: “We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online games. We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future.”