Casey Cott married Nichola Basara over the weekend.

The 29-year-old actor and Nichola tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, on Saturday (18.12.21), and the happy couple were joined by some of Casey's 'Riverdale' co-stars for the special occasion.

Drew Ray Tanner, KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch all attended the wedding, while Camila Mendes took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from the loved-up couple's big day.

Camila, 27 - who plays Veronica Lodge on the hit drama series - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara (sic)"

Vanessa Morgan - another of Casey's 'Riverdale' co-stars - also took to social media to share a similar video.

The actress said: "Congrats [champagne emoji] @caseycott & @nicholabasara [heart and tears emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Lili Reinhart - who plays the part of Betty Cooper on the teen drama - posted a throwback TikTok video in which Casey asks her to "find my wife".

The video then cuts to scenes from the actor's wedding day.

Lili, 25, captioned the sweet clip: "He found his wife [heart and tears emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this year, Casey gave fans an insight into his wedding day preparations, revealing that the event would be "rather small" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor explained that it was tough for them to organise their dream wedding because of the travel restrictions that were in place at the time.

Looking forward to their big day, Casey - who announced his engagement in December 2020 - said: "My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they’re Canadian. So we’re hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here."