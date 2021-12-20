'Pam and Tommy' will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on February 2.

The star-studded series explores Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's high-profile romance in the 90s, when the celebrity duo were at the peak of their fame, and Disney has confirmed that the show will air in the UK in early February.

Lily James stars as Pamela, with Sebastian Stan playing her on-screen husband.

Pamela and Tommy actually tied the knot just a few days after meeting in February 1995. And the upcoming series will explore their dramatic romance, which included the theft and circulation of their infamous sex tape.

The series also stars the likes of Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Seth Rogen, who is serving as one of the executive producers, too.

The first three episodes of the series will air on February 2, with additional episodes being released at a later date by Disney+.

Earlier this year, a source claimed Lily, 32, was "having a blast" playing Pamela in 'Pam & Tommy'.

The actress relished the dramatic transformation she underwent for her part in the show.

A source said: "Lily’s having a blast getting into character and playing dress up with the fake chest piece.

"The boobs really help her get into character and she loves walking around in them."

Lily - who previously played Lady Rose in 'Downton Abbey' - was spotted sporting blonde locks and a red swimsuit while filming the series.

The Hollywood star previously confessed that her body noticeably changes when she doesn't exercise.

She explained in 2016: "I go through phases of exercise, and I do begin to feel bad if I’m not moving my body and stretching. My boobs get really big when I don’t exercise."