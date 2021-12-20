Jacob Elordi has "learned" a lot about fame from Kaia Gerber.

The 24-year-old actor and Kaia, 20, recently split after a year of dating, but Jacob has confessed to learning lots about fame and celebrity during their time together.

He explained: "[Kaia] handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

Jacob stars in 'Euphoria' and the 'Kissing Booth' movies - but he admits to being frustrated by the focus on his good looks.

The actor told Men's Health magazine: "You learn quickly that what people take away from those movies is your stature and your figure. You have all sorts of aged people around the world only talking about what you look like.

"It’s a slippery slope to put all your value into the vanity of what your body looks like. Your body is going to deteriorate."

Jacob actually thinks that the objectification of men needs to be spoken about more often.

The actor admitted to being frustrated about some of the things he's heard and experienced over the years.

Jacob - who plays the part of Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria' - said: "I don’t think it’s really a conversation that people have in regards to men.

"It doesn’t keep me up at night, but it’s definitely frustrating. You’ll go to a shoot and you’ll be getting changed or something, and someone’s like, ‘Oooaaah, would you look?’ Can you imagine if I said to a woman, ‘Daaaaamn, look at your waist!’? Like, see you later. I would never do that, but I think people see it on their screens, so they think it’s okay."