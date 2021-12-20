Andy Cohen has recovered from COVID-19 for the second time.

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed he's now "all better" after recently contracting the virus for the second time since the start of the pandemic.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host was asked by a fan on Twitter: "Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns? (sic)"

And in reply, Andy - who is fully vaccinated - said: "Yes! All better now."

Andy was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, quarantined at home and has subsequently tested negative, according to TMZ.

Andy announced news of his first COVID diagnosis on Instagram, near the start of the pandemic.

The TV host explained what he was "putting a pin" in his show to focus on his recovery from the virus.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. (sic)"

Andy also urged his followers to adhere to the expert advice at the time.

He said: "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Andy experienced a range of symptoms during his first COVID experience - including fever, fatigue, a cough, and a loss of smell - and he previously admitted that it took him some time to regain his energy.

He shared: "It took about ten or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system. You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back."