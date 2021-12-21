Camila Cabello plans to pay tribute to her "heritage" during her White House performance.

The 24-year-old pop star is performing a mariachi rendition of 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' for an upcoming TV special, and Camila has given her fans an insight into what they can expect.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - said: "My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen.

"The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment. The fact that we're an immigrant family and we're at the White House is really special and really cool."

Camila jumped at the chance to perform on 'In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season'.

The pop star also revealed she's keen to stay connected to her heritage, especially as she spends so much time away from home.

Discussing her Christmas hopes, she told PBS: "For me, it's being in Miami, being with my family.

"Because I'm travelling so much year-round, the holidays is a time I know that I'm going to be home and I really look forward to that. And yeah, the mariachi version came about because I've been writing my album 'Familia' this year, where I've intertwined my heritage and my music a lot.

"So I was like, 'How can I do that for this Christmas song to have it kind of tie into this chapter of my life where I'm really digging deeper and deeper into my roots and where I come from and the musical side of that?'"