Taika Waititi could soon "pop the question" to Rita Ora.

The 46-year-old filmmaker started dating Rita, 31, earlier this year, and the pop star's friends think he could soon propose to her.

A source close to Rita told The Sun newspaper: "Rita and Taika are head over heels.

"From what she says, he’s ‘the one’ for her. None of her mates would be surprised if he popped the question soon. Some people might see that as quite quick but they’ve barely spent a day apart since they got together."

Rita's pals think Taika has had a positive influence on the pop star.

And the loved-up couple - who have set up home in Los Angeles - could be set to tie the knot in 2022.

The insider explained: "She always throws herself in head first, but this feels like a healthy, adult relationship. Taika’s mature and understands the fame game.

"He’s a grounding presence but still lots of fun so he can keep up with her."

Rita has previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Andrew Watt, and has confessed to having an all-or-nothing approach to love.

She shared: "I always jump in 100 percent or nothing at all. I just think the right person is going to be able to handle that."

Rita - who released her debut album, 'Ora', in 2012 - has also become more self-expressive in her professional life over recent years.

The singer reflected: "When I started, there was no Instagram; I think Twitter had just started. It was all about radio play and actual physical album sales instead of streams. Nowadays, it's streams and views that really do the talking.

"And this is empowering those who can find a more organic audience. It has allowed for more self-expression on behalf of the artist and the audience, especially for women in the business."