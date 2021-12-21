Priyanka Chopra Jonas is eager to spend Christmas with her husband Nick Jonas.

The loved-up couple are planning to spend the festive season together, having already been separated for so much of 2021.

Priyanka, 39 - who has been filming in London over recent months - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think we're still about building traditions. Our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together because we're always doing so many things apart."

The Hollywood star - who married Nick in 2018 - revealed she's focused on "just being home with the family" over the next few weeks.

Priyanka stars alongside Keanu Reeves in the long-awaited 'The Matrix Resurrections', and she's heaped praise on her co-star.

Speaking about Keanu, she said: "He looks at people. He understands what's happening, and that’s an amazing quality about him."

Priyanka is delighted to be part of the "iconic" film franchise, too.

The actress shared: "It’s crazy. It feels so incredible to be part of this incredible cast, this iconic movie, but also such fun people making an incredible movie that people are going to enjoy and have been anticipating for almost 20 years."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently hailed Nick as her ultimate shopping buddy.

The former Miss World doesn't really like to shop because she doesn't have the patience for it - but she insists that the 29-year-old pop star is a very "efficient" shopper.

She said: "I’m not much of a shopper, I don’t have the patience to go to five different shops. I need it to be made easy for me which happens at Harrods because they have everything under one roof.

"My husband, Nick, he’s the best shopper, the most efficient - and he actually likes it."