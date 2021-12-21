Emma Watson feels "like no time has passed" since she starred in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

The 31-year-old actress has reunited with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint to film 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts', and in the trailer for the TV special, Emma has reflected on her time in the movie franchise.

The actress - who played the part of Hermione Granger in the money-spinning films - said: "It feels like no time has passed - and loads of time has passed."

Emily feels proud of the franchise and the impact it's had on people around the world.

She explained: "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer."

Rupert Grint - who played Ron Weasley - also admitted that he'll always feel a strong connection to the films and his co-stars.

He said: "It's a strong bond that we'll always have."

'Return To Hogwarts' will also feature the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman and Tom Felton.

The reunion will air on HBO Max on January 1, and the TV network recently revealed that the programme will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations".

Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said: "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the wizarding world spirit alive 20 years later."