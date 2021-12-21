The Critics Choice Awards are going ahead as an in-person event next month.

The annual ceremony is currently set to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, and while other Hollywood events - such as the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, the BAFTA LA Tea Party and the AFI Awards luncheon - have been cancelled due to the pandemic, organisers are still looking to hold the event as planned.

In a statement, they said: "The Critics Choice Association is working with L.A. County Public Health Officials and a premier COVID Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements.

"We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

This comes shortly after the nominations were revealed for the ceremony, with 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' leading the way with 11 nods each.

The Sir Kenneth Branagh comedy-drama set in 1960s Northern Ireland during the troubles and the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical have both been nominated for Best Picture, and the two filmmakers will also go head to head for the accolade of Best Director.

'Dune' and 'The Power of the Dog' picked up ten nominations each, and will compete for the evening's biggest award, Best Picture, against 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story', along with musical film 'Tick, Tick… Boom!', 'Licorice Pizza' , 'King Richard', 'CODA', 'Nightmare Alley' and 'Don't Look Up.

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement when the nominations were announced:: "We are so proud to be honouring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time.

"All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year.

"In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamour we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long."