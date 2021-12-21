Joseph Baena doesn't use his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's surname because he wants to focus on his own career.

The 24-year-old actor - whose mum is Arnold's former housekeeper Mildred Baena - has followed in his father's footsteps but using his famous dad's name isn't his "priority" for the time being.

Speaking to E! News' 'Daily Pop', he said: "There's a few different variables in that.

"But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Although he won't be using the 'Schwarzenegger' name, Joseph still hailed the impact his dad has had on his life and career in acting.

He added: "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot.

"So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

With Christmas on the way, he was asked whether or not he'll be bringing a special someone home over the festive season.

He simply replied: "The only person I'm spending with the holidays is my family."

As well as his acting career with upcoming roles in the likes of action thriller 'Lava', Baena is working in the real estate market in Los Angeles.

In October, dad Arnie took to social media and wished his son a happy birthday while also shining a light on his various successes.

He tweeted: "Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting.

"I know this will be another fantastic year."