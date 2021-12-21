Kelly Clarkson has reportedly lost her bid to have her ex-husband evicted.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker was granted most of her and Brandon Blackstock's assets, including their Montana ranch, following a divorce hearing in August but the former talent manager has failed to vacate the estate, and now the 39-year-old singer has been told she cannot force him to leave.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her.

"He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce."

Kelly appeared at a virtual hearing on the matter last month, but the judge rules against her.

The insider added: “The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favour, the order just hasn’t been formally signed off on."

Brandon has been living on the ranch since he and Kelly - who have children River, seven, and Remington, five, together - split in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage.

He previously testified he wanted to leave the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher and rodeo sponsor, and after the 'Ugly Dolls' star was told she couldn't sell the property in August, a judge ordered Brandon to pay the maintenance fees associated with the property, which amount to $81,000 per month.

If he fails to keep up with the payments, Kelly - who was declared legally single in August - can file another motion to sell.

The pair came to a custody agreement in November 2020, with the 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host granted primary custody and she and Brandon agreeing to share joint physical and legal custody.

Earlier this year, the 'Because of You' singer was ordered by to pay Brandon $150,000 a month in spousal support and $45, 601 per month in child support.

The former couple are due to return to court in February 2022 and again in June 2022.