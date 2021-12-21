Gugu Mbatha-Raw would be "very flattered" to play the Duchess of Sussex in 'The Crown'.

The 38-year-old actress thinks fan speculation linking her to the role of the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - is "hilarious" but if showrunner Peter Morgan extended the story to the present day and asked her to be involved, she'd be open to the idea.

She said: "Oh my God, that’s hilarious."

Asked how she'd feel if she was offered the part, she told Tatler magazine: "I’d be very flattered; I’d have to consider it."

The 'Morning Show' actress doesn't think royal life is as easy as people may think and wishes Meghan and Harry well in their new life in the US outside of official duties.

She said: "‘It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint. I’m sure it’s not an easy life. And I’m sure we don’t know the half of it. But I respect it. I wish them luck. It’s a tricky transition to make."

In 2018, Gugu was made an MBE for services to drama and she was "shocked" when she was first notified about the honour.

She recalled: "[A letter arrived] with some sort of royal stamp on it. And I remember joking to my mum, 'Oh, it’s probably the damehood.'

"When I opened it, I was shocked. My mum was thrilled. And it was very meaningful for my parents to be able to come with me to Buckingham Palace and have that ceremony with Prince Charles."

And when she met the prince, the actress was stunned he recognised her from her small role as Tish Jones in 'Doctor Who'.

She said: "I thought, 'Oh my God, is Prince Charles a Whovian?' He said he’d visited the set."

After working hard for years, the 'Wrinkle in Time' actress knows it takes more than just talent to do well in the industry.

She said: "It’s not like I was plucked out of drama school to be in anything hugely starry or high-profile. I’ve always worked hard and there are a lot of things I haven’t gotten.

"I’ve got close to lots of big things... I learnt early on that your talent is really not enough. You have to cultivate resilience and be able to bounce back from disappointment. You can’t be too fragile.

"I think you have to have access to your sensitive faculties, but you also have to know how to coach yourself along and give yourself a talking to and pick yourself up when you need to."