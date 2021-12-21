Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has teased that Black Manta will have a more prominent role in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

The 35-year-old star reprises his role as the supervillain in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and has suggested that audiences will see some more of the character in the new film.

Yahya told ComicBook.com: "I think in the next 'Aquaman', I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some private moments.

"I wanted to see (Black Manta) struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he's back for more, no doubt, in a big way."

Yahya also plays Morpheus in 'The Matrix Resurrections' and praised director Lana Wachowski for pushing the cast and crew in innovative ways.

He explained: "('The Matrix Resurrections') kind of, it could really make you feel like a beginner all over again.

"I'm on the roof in San Francisco and Lana says, 'Action'. And I come out and I do my movement and all of a sudden there's a helicopter that comes up and reveals itself and its 15 feet away and you can't hear anything and it's a helicopter. Oh man, it was just madness.

"And I'm way on top of the roof in San Francisco and I said, 'Okay, I guess this what it means to be in the Matrix.' It was just mind blowing and really surreal at times. The things we were asked to do."