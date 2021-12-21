Britney Spears' father wants the singer to continue to pay his legal bills.

Jamie Spears was suspended from his position as conservator of the 40-year-old pop star's estate in September, two months before the conservatorship she'd been under since 2008 was dissolved completely, but he's now submitted a claim in court asking the 'Toxic' hitmaker to fund his "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

Documents obtained by People magazine stated: "Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.

"The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship. Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."

Lawyers acting on behalf of the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker were quick to slam Jamie's request as "shameful", noting that he has already "reaped millions" from his daughter through her work, and argued his conduct was not the behaviour a "father who loves his daughter."

A statement from Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, read: "Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money.

"The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination.

"Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

Britney's lawyer has repeatedly questioned Jamie's motives when he was co-conservator of her affairs, but the 69-year-old patriarch has previously insisted he only had his daughter's best interests in mind.

His former lawyer said in a statement in September: "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."