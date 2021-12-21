Mariah Carey has launched the 'All I Want for Christmas' Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat.

A lucky fan is in with the chance of winning $50,000, while a runner-up will take $30,000 and $20,000 will go to a third user, by submitting their take on the 52-year-old star's most famous festive hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', via the Spotlight Trending Page and sharing what they most want to receive over the festive season.

Mariah said in a video to announce the challenge: "Hey it's Mariah and you already know Christmas is my favourite time of year. So join me by using my song, 'All I Want For Christmas is You', to show me what you want for Christmas this year, in Spotlight, on Snapchat."

Snap Inc. introduced Spotlight Challenges in October as a new way for creators to earn rewards, and although it is currently only available in the US, there are plans to add more markets soon.

The Snapchat Spotlight team curates each Spotlight Challenge, with a focus on content that is positive, inclusive, creative and engaging, and not harmful.

Users can submit their entries to the 'All I Want for Christmas' Spotlight Challenge at https://w.snapchat.com/uoWcz6kp and should use the hashtags #AllIWantForChristmas and #SpotlightChallenge when sharing to social.

Meanwhile, the 1994 song has set a new chart record after hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time and in doing so has become the first song in history of the chart to have three separate runs in the top spot.

The song was originally written for Mariah's fourth studio album 'Merry Christmas' and reached number 12 in the charts , hitting the top 10 for the first time in 2017, before hitting the top spot in 2019 and 2020.