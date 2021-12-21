Gwen Stefani doesn't 'overuse' setting powder in an attempt to avoid looking older

Gwen Stefani's makeup artist Ariel Tejada has urged fans to not "overuse" setting powder if they want to appear younger.

The 26-year-old beauty guru - who has been a beauty assistant to the 52-year-old pop star since 2017 - - revealed that in avoid looking older with makeup should avoid "overusing" setting powder, which is normally applied on top of foundation.

He said: "Improperly using setting powder—a lot can go wrong with this. Do not overuse it, and use a brush to buff out so it leaves a seamless finish on the skin."

The makeup artist - who isa lso make-up artist to the likes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after appearing with her on reality show 'Life of Kylie' - went on to reveal that he is often asked by his 2.5 million followers how to properly "carve a brown" and will be showing one winner just how in masterclass they can win via Groupon.

He told NewBeauty: "lot of followers want to learn how to carve a brow, or how to properly apply blush. I will be covering all of those topics in my private masterclass with whomever wins. I will also walk them through the best application tips on themselves! I jumped at this opportunity to team up with Groupon for this really special one-of-a-kind experience. I’ve never done this before, typically it’s a much much larger group. To have such an intimate setting and be able to walk an individual through my steps one-on-one is very exciting and unique.”

