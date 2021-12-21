Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson rented out an entire movie theatre for a date night.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has been showing his new girlfriend his favourite places near his Staten Island home, and over the weekend, the pair enjoyed a private screening of 'House of Gucci' at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas.

Owner Jesse Scarola explained to TMZ Pete typically visits the cinema with friends at least once a month, but this time Kim's security team called ahead to receive approval for the couple to enter the building through a side door.

But despite their low-profile entrance, once inside the building, Pete and Kim - who has four children with estranged husband Kanye West - were happy to chat to staff and fans and pose for pictures.

It was recently claimed Pete, 28, has already proven to be a hit with 41-year-old Kim's family.

A source said: "She's really excited about having him around and Kris [Jenner] is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

The 'SKIMS' founder is currently weighing up whether she'll spend New Year's in Miami, where Pete will be co-hosting 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' for NBC and Peacock.

The insider shared: "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."

Pete is determined to make their romance his number one priority and has been making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York to see more of Kim.

A source shared: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in LA when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."