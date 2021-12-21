Claire Foy didn't think she "deserved" her awards success for 'The Crown'.

The 37-year-old star scooped two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, among other accolades, for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the drama but she admitted she was "uncomfortable" with the accolades because she didn't think they should have been given to her.

She said: "I think it makes me feel uncomfortable, is what I've learned.

"Not that going to the parties and lovely people being really nice to you is amazing and is wonderful for people to enjoy things that you've done, but I felt uncomfortable with it because I basically fundamentally didn't think I deserved it. So that's no fun, is it?

"That's not nice because basically you just feel like it's even more hollow I suppose.

"I wish I had been able to enjoy it more, but I don't think in all honesty, I don't think I ever would've done. I think I just don't know whether that's necessarily in my character."

And Claire admitted her own feelings meant that she didn't necessarily think she'd been a "success".

She added on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast: "Success in the way that I've had it, which is because people say that something you have done has been worthwhile is very difficult unless you think it's been worthwhile, then it's not really a success.

"It's just a very confusing sequence of award shows where you can't really feel like you're there and also it's transient, especially in my industry, you know it's over before it's begun."

The actress claimed people see her as being much older than her years because of her role in the Netflix drama series.

She said: "There’s always a position of like, ‘I'm not a 37 year old woman. I'm actually 82.’ That’s basically how people see me, that I'm not really young because I'm a queen in that programme. That is how people see me!"

