Kerry Katona has cancelled her pre-Christmas plans due to her fears over COVID-19.

The 41-year-old star - who is a regular face in pantomime - is starring in a production of 'Sleeping Beauty' in Oldham over the festive period and while she would normally go out to celebrate with the cast, she has cancelled her plans this year as she thinks socialising is "too risky" with cases of the virus surging.

She said: "In normal times, I'd be celebrating the festive season with my panto family. We would probably go for a nice Christmas meal, but it's just too risky this year. I think everyone is in the same boat, we just want to finish our performances and get home to be with our families. I don't want to jeopardise my Christmas at home."

The former Atomic Kitten singer went on to explain that while she has "always enjoyed doing panto", the latest coronavirus variants have left her "scared to death" and she can't understand why the UK is not in lockdown.

Writing in her weekly new! magazine column, she added: "I've always enjoyed doing panto, but I'm not going to lie, this time I'm scared to death with all these new Covid cases. I want to be at home with my children as I'm scared of an outbreak happening within the cast. What I can't get my head around is why there aren't stricter restrictions in place when Covid is so rife right now. I can't understand why we're not in lockdown to be honest."

However, the reality star - who has children Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, from three relationships - admitted that she is determined to make this Christmas with her family "extra special" after suffering from coronavirus during last year's festivities.

She added: "Soon enough, Christmas will be here and we'll all be under the same roof enjoying some time together. I had Covid last Christmas and it was horrible. That's why this year has to be extra special. I have some making up to do after I was so ill last year."