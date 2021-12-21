Selma Blair has graduated from a service dog programme with her canine companion Scout.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ star, 49, - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018 - took to Instagram on Saturday (18.12.21) to share the good news with her fans and explained how her dog is trained to assist her with “personal stumbling blocks” caused by the condition.

Selma used the opportunity to share snaps of her graduating with her Fox Red Labrador Scout as well as open up about her life-long medical condition that affects the brain and nerves as well as causing issues with mobility.

The post read: "It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated! We are now a service dog team,

"Thank you to his trainer Courtney and the whole team at @servicedogs_ddg Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility.

"He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job. He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don’t approach, distractions really set me back. I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! (sic)"

The ‘Legally Blonde’ actress was filled with glee as she went on to describe her excitement over being able to leave the house more often with Scout.

She added: "I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve.

"If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered. Literally actually. I send you all love and happy holidays!!! (sic)"

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support for Selma.

Singer LeAnn Rimes wrote: "The MOST PRECIOUS! Congrats on your new buddy (sic)”

Blair's ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar added: "I love you already Scout - with all my heart."