Lala Kent thinks Randall Emmett is the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

The 31-year-old star admits that her split from Randall has been a "mindf***" - especially as she has a nine-month-old daughter with her ex.

Lala told the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast: "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [her daughter Ocean]? It is such a mindf***."

Lala ended her engagement to Randall in October amid allegations he cheated on her.

Asked if anyone ever warned her about Randall, the blonde beauty replied: "I wish they f****** would have.

"I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship.

"I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

Lala is keen to have another child one day.

However, she wants a second kid without "another baby daddy".

She explained: "I do [want more kids]. I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know."

Meanwhile, Lala recently confessed that she doesn't know if she'll return to 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The TV star suggested that she might not return to the hit series if it's renewed for a tenth season.

Lala explained: "I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person - no one can tell me otherwise … So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'"